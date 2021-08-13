Thailand hits new record with 23,418 infections, 184 deaths

Meanwhile, 20,083 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 863,189 Covid-19 cases, 643,884 of whom have recovered, 212,179 are still in hospitals and 7,126 have died.

Separately, another 171,488 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 28,359 their second shot, and 19,993 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 22,508,659.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Friday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 206.25 million, 185.11 million of whom have recovered, 16.79 million are active cases (102,730 in severe condition) and 4.35 million have died (up by 10,371).