3 million Covid vaccines from China arrive in Bangkok

He said 1,615,315 people had been given their first shot and 609,718 people had got their second shot, bringing the total number of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to 2,225,033.

He added that 2,431,443 people were awaiting their Sinopharm jabs, of which 234,334 doses were allocated for corporations, 2,042,820 doses for local administration offices and 154,289 doses for the general public.