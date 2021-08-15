Sunday, August 15, 2021

3 million Covid vaccines from China arrive in Bangkok

Five million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered to Thailand so far, while another five million doses will be delivered by August 31, Chulabhorn Royal Academy secretary-general Nithi Mahanonda said in his Facebook post on Sunday.

He said 1,615,315 people had been given their first shot and 609,718 people had got their second shot, bringing the total number of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to 2,225,033.

He added that 2,431,443 people were awaiting their Sinopharm jabs, of which 234,334 doses were allocated for corporations, 2,042,820 doses for local administration offices and 154,289 doses for the general public.

Separately, the Chinese Embassy in a Facebook post said 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines -- 2 million Sinopharm doses and 1 million Sinovac doses -- had arrived in Bangkok on Sunday.

The embassy added that China had already delivered 24.55 million doses of vaccines to Thailand.

"China and Thailand are not anyone else, but relatives," the embassy said.

Published : August 15, 2021

By : The Nation

