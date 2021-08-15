Sunday, August 15, 2021

in-focus

Medical expert suggests intradermal inoculation to multiply vaccine usage

A medical expert has proposed intradermal inoculation to multiply the use of available vaccine stock in Thailand.

Dr Thirawat Hemajuta, chief of Chulalongkorn University's Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, made the suggestion on his personal Facebook page.

He said intradermal vaccination will create equality, which means if there are 10 million vaccine doses available, it will instantly become 50 million without any difficulty in injection.

He said a study in the Netherlands had showed that intradermal Moderna vaccination was as effective with one-fifth or one-tenth of the dose used for intramuscular injection.

In Thailand, there is already information about intradermal vaccination and it is done in many institutions.

The research team at the Emerging Infectious Diseases centre is now testing the method. Initial studies have already been done and have shown similar results with much lesser side-effects.

Intradermal injection will radically increase vaccine availability for Thai people within three months based on the number of vaccines currently available, said Dr Thirawat.

Published : August 15, 2021

By : The Nation

