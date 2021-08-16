Monday, August 16, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for the North and South’s west coast

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that southeasterly winds are blowing across the Gulf of Thailand, the East and the lower Northeast while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thundershowers are forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in the North and the South’s west coast.

Waves 1-2 metres high and more than two metres high during thundershowers are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution during thundershowers, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 30-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 29-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-32°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 19-24°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 31-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

