Indians mark 75 years of freedom with sumptuous splendor

These clips were followed by the streaming of a virtual cultural show, including patriotic songs performed by members of the Indian diaspora and associations, including the Indian Association of Thailand, Indian Women’s Club and the Northeast India Association.

Also featured was a special Ramayana-themed Bharatnatyam dance recital by Sumithra Subramaniam.

The event wrapped up with an online photo exhibition on India’s struggle for freedom and an online exhibition of products from the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India.

A separate expo on Indian motorbikes featuring the Royal Enfield and Bajaj was also showcased in the embassy’s premises and streamed online.

Also streamed during the event was a cultural gala held by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in New Delhi, depicting various Indian dance traditions and music.

The global digital painting and poster-making competition held by the ICCR on the topic “My Idea of India” was also streamed online, encouraging wider participation.

The Independence Day event was live-streamed on YouTube and the embassy’s Facebook page as well as via other social media platforms.

Two iconic buildings in Bangkok – the Thailand Cultural Centre and the Baiyoke Sky Tower – were also lit up in the Indian flag’s three colours for the occasion.