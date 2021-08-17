Tuesday, August 17, 2021

in-focus

Pharmacies, online vendors in trouble for jacking up prices of test kits, Fah Talai Jone

The Commerce Ministry will take legal action against 22 vendors for allegedly jacking up the price of Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) capsules and antigen test kits.

The vendors will face up to seven years in prison and/or 140,000 baht in fine, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

Of the 22 facing action, two were on Shopee and seven on Lazada.

“Seven vendors were selling a bottle of 60 ‘Abhaibhubejhr’ Fah Talai Jone capsules for between 325 baht and 499 baht when the actual bottle costs just 80 baht,” Jurin said.

“Two vendors were caught selling 60-capsule bottles of ‘Phytocare’ brand of Fah Talai Jone at 369 to 399 baht, which is far more expensive than its original price of 75 baht,” he said.

He also said that a pharmacy in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district was caught selling antigen test kits for a higher price.

“The price of antigen test kits is 300 baht, but this pharmacy was charging 380 baht,” he said.

Pharmacies, online vendors in trouble for jacking up prices of test kits, Fah Talai Jone People can report cases of jacked-up prices by calling the 1569 Commerce Ministry hotline or contacting provincial commercial offices.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thailand’s tourist sandbox expands to cover more destinations

Published : August 17, 2021

Phetchabun governor dismisses rumours of infection cluster

Published : August 17, 2021

Khao Yai closes 2 key attractions over rainy season

Published : August 17, 2021

Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor quits after sneaking Pfizer shot for her sister

Published : August 17, 2021

Latest News

Pharmacies, online vendors in trouble for jacking up prices of test kits, Fah Talai Jone

Published : August 17, 2021

Apec report forecasts 6.4% growth in 2021 after strong Q1

Published : August 17, 2021

Thailand’s tourist sandbox expands to cover more destinations

Published : August 17, 2021

Phetchabun governor dismisses rumours of infection cluster

Published : August 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.