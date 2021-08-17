Pharmacies, online vendors in trouble for jacking up prices of test kits, Fah Talai Jone

The vendors will face up to seven years in prison and/or 140,000 baht in fine, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

Of the 22 facing action, two were on Shopee and seven on Lazada.

“Seven vendors were selling a bottle of 60 ‘Abhaibhubejhr’ Fah Talai Jone capsules for between 325 baht and 499 baht when the actual bottle costs just 80 baht,” Jurin said.

“Two vendors were caught selling 60-capsule bottles of ‘Phytocare’ brand of Fah Talai Jone at 369 to 399 baht, which is far more expensive than its original price of 75 baht,” he said.

He also said that a pharmacy in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district was caught selling antigen test kits for a higher price.

“The price of antigen test kits is 300 baht, but this pharmacy was charging 380 baht,” he said.