Cabinet approves purchase of 30m Pfizer doses for delivery in Q4

The budget comprises 8.4 billion baht to pay for the doses and 933 million baht for management fees, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.
The Cabinet also ordered the Department of Disease Control to secure another 10 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year.
Published : August 17, 2021
By : The Nation
