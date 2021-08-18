Banks in Bangkok malls can open till 8pm from Aug 18

The lockdown closure restriction has been lifted for banks, credit card leasing businesses and other financial services located in the capital’s shopping malls, shopping centres, community malls and similar establishments. However, all operators will have to comply with disease controls or face up to one-year imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
Published : August 17, 2021
By : The Nation
