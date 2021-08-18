Tuesday, August 17, 2021

in-focus

Banks in Bangkok malls can open till 8pm from Aug 18

Banks and financial institutions in Bangkok malls can open until 8pm from Wednesday (August 18), city governor Aswin Kwanmuang said today.

The lockdown closure restriction has been lifted for banks, credit card leasing businesses and other financial services located in the capital’s shopping malls, shopping centres, community malls and similar establishments. However, all operators will have to comply with disease controls or face up to one-year imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

