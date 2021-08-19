Thursday, August 19, 2021

Rains ease over Thailand, but lower South to see isolated heavy showers

With a weak southwest monsoon prevailing over Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, less rain is likely across the country, but a low-pressure cell covering the Malaysian coast will bring isolated heavy showers to the lower South, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 36-38 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

