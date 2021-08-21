Saturday, August 21, 2021

Thundershowers forecast for all regions, isolated heavy rains in lower South

The weak southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing thundershowers to parts of the country, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure cell over the coast of Malaysia Malacca strait will bring isolated heavy rains to the lower South.

The tropical storm “Omais” over the Pacific Ocean is expected to move towards Taiwan with no effects on Thailand, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-36°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 34-35°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 35-36°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 34-35°C.

Published : August 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

