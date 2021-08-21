Press armbands no protective shields during protest crackdowns

Among 180 countries, Thailand was ranked 137th in the RSF World Press Freedom Index, even lower than Afghanistan before Taliban took over the country.

Some cases in Thailand have led to the prosecution of law enforcement authorities.

On July 18, three reporters had reportedly suffered injuries caused by rubber bullets fired by crowd control police, in spite of having the press armbands and ID cards. Two reporters, along with their agencies, later sued the government for THB1.4 million via the Civil Court, and asked for temporary protection.

The injured reporters claimed that there was no warning from the officials when they started using the rubber bullets.

Violence towards the press has not only happened in Thailand, but also in France. In the first six months of the yellow vests protests in France in 2018, 54 journalists were injured by police, and 120 were attacked or injured during the time.

In 2019, France was ranked 32nd in the RSF World Press Freedom Index.

Press armbands are known to have been used since World War II.