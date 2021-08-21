Thailand reports fewer new Covid cases and related deaths

Separately, another 387,683 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 215,414 their second shot, and 6,338 their third shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 26,428,101.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Saturday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 211.57 million, 189.32 million of whom have recovered, 17.83 million are active cases (109,080 in severe condition) and 4.43 million have died (up by 10,205).

Thailand ranks 33rd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 38.40 million, followed by India with 32.39 million, Brazil with 20.53 million, Russia with 6.71 million and France with 6.58 million.