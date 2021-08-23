Ranong imposes night curfew, employs strict measures at fish market

Provincial Governor Somkiat Srisanet said that people have been ordered from Saturday (August 21) to refrain from going outdoors from 10pm to 4am, while restaurants, establishments, shopping malls and convenience stores must close from 9pm to 4am.

He went on to say that the main fish market was considered one of the riskiest spots as more than 100 Covid-19 infections have been discovered in the area each day.

Somkiat explained that strict measures are being implemented to screen officials, operators and workers, such as setting up checkpoints, specifying the auction period of each aquatic animal and improving auction methods.

“For example, sea crab auctions will be held in the morning only as these creatures can get rotten easily,” he said. “To reduce congestion in the fish market, people who want to bid for marine life must submit their prices to middlemen instead of shouting or raising their hands during auctions,” he added.