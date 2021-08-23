FTI comes up with ‘bubble-and-seal’ scheme to keep factories rolling

Under the system, 10 per cent of factory workers are randomly tested every 14 days, and low-risk employees are allowed to continue working.

Government funding is also being sought for factories with a workforce of 300 and up to set up a quarantine/isolation area within the factory premises, so asymptomatic workers can continue working.

The private sector is also calling on the authorities to inoculate the high-risk group (aged 40-59), as well as factory workers, especially those in places where clusters have broken out. Those in the industry sector believe the “bubble-and-seal” scheme and a wider vaccination rate will help prevent fatalities and spread of Covid-19.