Tuesday, August 24, 2021

in-focus

Thundershowers forecast for some areas across Thailand

A weak southwest monsoon prevails over Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf and will bring thundershowers to some areas across the country, the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The department added that tropical storm Omais over the East China Sea is moving north and will therefore have no effect on Thailand.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees and highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

NACC asks for 1 year and 4 months to close Red Bull heir case probe

Published : August 23, 2021

FTI comes up with ‘bubble-and-seal’ scheme to keep factories rolling

Published : August 23, 2021

Mother of infected protest leader ‘Penguin’ requests he get hospital treatment

Published : August 23, 2021

Infections have reached peak: DDC

Published : August 23, 2021

Latest News

Ardern defends elimination goal as New Zealand outbreak grows

Published : August 24, 2021

China starts probe into party boss of Alibaba home city

Published : August 24, 2021

U.S. stocks rise amid recovery bets, FDA approval

Published : August 24, 2021

Biden faces pressure to extend Afghanistan evacuation mission as Taliban warns against doing so

Published : August 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.