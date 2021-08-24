Thundershowers forecast for some areas across Thailand

The department added that tropical storm Omais over the East China Sea is moving north and will therefore have no effect on Thailand.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees and highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department