Thursday, August 26, 2021

Curfew set to be eased, restaurants opened in Bangkok and Dark Red zone

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s subcommittee has proposed easing restrictions covering restaurants and the curfew in 29 Dark Red-zone provinces, including Bangkok.

Under the proposal, air-conditioned restaurants will be permitted to open at 50-per-cent capacity while outdoor-dining restaurants can open at 75-per-cent capacity.

In addition, the curfew in the Dark Red zone will begin one hour later and run from 10pm to 4am.

The resolution will be proposed to the CCSA's meeting chaired by the prime minister on Friday. The date of its enactment has not yet been set.

The 29 Dark Red provinces are Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Pattani, Phetchabun, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Songkhla, Singburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Suphanburi and Ang Thong.

Published : August 26, 2021

