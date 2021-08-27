India will soon know about Talibans capability to run Afghan govt, says leader

The statement from the Taliban leader comes a week after Modi commented on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan saying “an empire on the basis of terror may dominate for some time but its existence is never permanent”.

The Indian premier, in a veiled criticism of Taliban, had on Aug 20 tweeted: "The destroying powers, the thinking that builds an empire on the basis of terror, may dominate for some time in a period of time, but, its existence is never permanent, it cannot suppress humanity for a long time."

Reacting to the Indian premier’s statement in an exclusive conversation with Radio Pakistan correspondent Bilal Khan Mehsud in Kabul on Thursday, Dilwar warned India not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was a neighbour of Afghanistan and a friendly country. Dilawar thanked Pakistan for hosting over three million Afghan refugees.

“We are thankful to Pakistan for its services [...] for welfare of the refugees,” he added.

He underlined that Taliban wanted peaceful ties with all countries based on mutual respect.

The Taliban completed a lighting fast takeover of the country, finally walking into Kabul on Aug 16 without firing a shot, according to Reuters.

The group had declared the war in Afghanistan over after taking control of the presidential palace in the Afghan capital.

“Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years,” Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, had told Al Jazeera TV.