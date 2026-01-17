Atthawit outlines hardline platform on graft, scams and energy

On July 17 at the Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai–Japan) in Din Daeng, Atthawit Suwanpakdee, the No. 2 prime ministerial candidate of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (RTSC), spoke at a “NATION ELECTION 2026” vision forum aired by Nation Group.

Atthawit said he had six crisis issues he wanted to fix—issues he claimed politicians in the past “did not dare” to address and could not deliver on.

He said he would immediately revoke MOU 43 (land) and MOU 44 (maritime). He also spoke about boosting morale for soldiers, saying those sent to fight should receive 200,000 baht and, if deployed twice, 400,000 baht.

On conscription, he said there should be no argument, proposing 30,000 baht for conscripts. He said around 80,000 people are conscripted each year and argued the budget would be 2.4 billion baht, asking why the state could not provide it.

Atthawit went on to describe a policy he called a move to “deal with wrongdoers”, saying corrupt officials and politicians should face the maximum penalty, and he also referred to scammers and fraudsters, saying current penalties were too light compared with the damage they cause to victims.