Sudarat vows economic overhaul and anti-graft drive, alleges vote-buying of 50–100m baht in Northeast

At the Bangkok Youth Center (Thai-Japanese) on the evening of January 17, 2026, Nation Group hosted the “Nation Election 2026 DEBATE: The Crossroads”, bringing together representatives of political parties to present their visions ahead of the February 8 election.

Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Thai Sang Thai Party, said that if elected she would dismantle structural barriers holding back Thailand’s economy. She likened the country to “an elderly person who is both poor and sick”, unable to compete, and said GDP growth would not recover without a decisive war on corruption, to be declared a national agenda. She pledged a public covenant that a Thai Sang Thai-led government would not engage in graft.

Sudarat said she would push for constitutional amendments to empower citizens to scrutinise corruption, proposing that 50,000 signatures be sufficient to trigger the removal of corrupt politicians, as well as independent agencies found to be acting dishonestly. She also pledged to remove licensing rules that obstruct livelihoods within the first year, launch an education overhaul to improve quality so graduates can find jobs, and provide free education without forcing students into debt under the student loan system. She added that demographic balance and elderly care must be addressed, and that people should have equal access to clean, affordable electricity, including support for SMEs.