Police raid Samut Prakan field hospital after reports of group sex

The raid happened on Thursday afternoon after a tip-off by staff at the fifth field hospital in the province.
In addition to police, officials of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) joined the operation to maintain peace after reports of brawls.
Isoc officials told the press that they found 23 cartons of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, which the patients had brought in illegally. They were later confiscated by the hospital.
Published : August 27, 2021
