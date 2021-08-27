Friday, August 27, 2021

Police raid Samut Prakan field hospital after reports of group sex

Police raided a field hospital in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province after learning that some patients had engaged in group sex and smuggled in illegal cigarettes.

The raid happened on Thursday afternoon after a tip-off by staff at the fifth field hospital in the province.

In addition to police, officials of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) joined the operation to maintain peace after reports of brawls.

Isoc officials told the press that they found 23 cartons of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, which the patients had brought in illegally. They were later confiscated by the hospital.

