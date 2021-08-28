South Korea may supply vaccines to Thailand at September-end

Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said that discussions were held with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong during his visit to Thailand from August 26 to 28.

This was the first visit by the South Korean after he was promoted as minister, Tanee added.

Chung met Don Pramudwinai, his Thai counterpart, on Friday and both discussed collaboration on Covid-19 vaccine.

The South Korean said that his country could provide vaccines to Thailand at the end of September, after fully vaccinating 70 per cent of its population.