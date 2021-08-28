Incentives for promotion of electric vehicles to be announced next month

These measures will encourage manufacturers and users to invest in EVs, he said.

The measures would be implemented without waiting for market demand and they would come out along with infrastructure to support EVs, he added.

Supattanapong said that these measures are a part of the 30/30 policy under which 30 per cent of automotive manufacturing in Thailand must be EVs by 2030, or nine years from now.

He said Thailand must be a leader in the automotive industry in the region. There must be more EV charging stations at home and in public places. There must be an investment in the battery industry and parts. Used batteries must also be managed because they are an important part of EVs and high cost, he said.