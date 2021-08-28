Saturday, August 28, 2021

Incentives for promotion of electric vehicles to be announced next month

Tax incentives and other measures supporting electric vehicles (EV) will be unveiled in September, Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a seminar on Friday.

These measures will encourage manufacturers and users to invest in EVs, he said.

The measures would be implemented without waiting for market demand and they would come out along with infrastructure to support EVs, he added.

Supattanapong said that these measures are a part of the 30/30 policy under which 30 per cent of automotive manufacturing in Thailand must be EVs by 2030, or nine years from now.

He said Thailand must be a leader in the automotive industry in the region. There must be more EV charging stations at home and in public places. There must be an investment in the battery industry and parts. Used batteries must also be managed because they are an important part of EVs and high cost, he said.

The 30/30 policy is one of the policy directions under the national energy plan by the National Energy Policy Council chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The target is for Thailand to use clean energy and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to zero or carbon neutrality by 2065-70.

