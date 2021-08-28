Saturday, August 28, 2021

in-focus

Samut Sakhon eases lockdown measures

Barber shops and markets will be allowed to open in Samut Sakhon province with certain conditions.

The move follows relaxation of lockdown measures announced on Friday by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in 29 “dark red” provinces.

The province on Friday issued an order of the Samut Sakhon communicable disease committee, which is chaired by governor Weerasak Wichitsaensri, stipulating that barber shops and beauty salons, excluding aesthetic clinics, will be allowed to open for hair-cutting service only. A customer must not spend more than one hour in the shops, while owners must set up a suitable appointment system to reduce crowding.

The order also said that fresh markets, weekend markets, floating markets, wholesale markets, night markets and walking street or similar venues will be allowed to open for a maximum of eight hours per day. The operator must notify opening hours to the local administration office and employ disease control measures at the venues.

Officials will be deployed to inspect the markets and could order the market shut if disease control measures are violated.

The order is to be effective immediately until further notice.

Published : August 28, 2021

