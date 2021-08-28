Saturday, August 28, 2021

China to donate medical equipment worth Bt50m for Thailand to fight Covid-19

The Chinese government will donate medical equipment worth 10 million yuan, or Bt50.23 million, to help Thailand fight the Covid-19 outbreak, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The donated equipment will include oxygen concentrators, fingertip pulse oximeters and other medical supplies.

“The donation is to express the goodwill that the Chinese government has for Thai people and to strengthen the friendship between the two countries,” said the post.

“The pandemic might be merciless, but the love for fellowmen will help us overcome this crisis together,” the embassy said.

Published : August 28, 2021

Nation Thailnad
