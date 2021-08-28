China to donate medical equipment worth Bt50m for Thailand to fight Covid-19

The donated equipment will include oxygen concentrators, fingertip pulse oximeters and other medical supplies.
“The donation is to express the goodwill that the Chinese government has for Thai people and to strengthen the friendship between the two countries,” said the post.
“The pandemic might be merciless, but the love for fellowmen will help us overcome this crisis together,” the embassy said.
Published : August 28, 2021
