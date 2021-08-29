Heavy rains forecast for Central and East regions, with risk of flash floods

"People in risky areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause overflows and flash floods," the department said.

A monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central, the East and the lower Northeast regions into a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea, the department explained.

"In addition, a moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand," the department said.

Waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers were likely in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, the department said.

All ships have been advised to proceed with caution.