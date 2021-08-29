Heavy rains forecast for Central and East regions, with risk of flash floods

"People in risky areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause overflows and flash floods," the department said.
A monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central, the East and the lower Northeast regions into a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea, the department explained.
"In addition, a moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand," the department said.
Waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers were likely in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, the department said.
All ships have been advised to proceed with caution.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun provinces; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-34°C; southeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin provinces; minimum temperature 23-25°C, maximum 30-33°C; southeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon provinces; minimum temperature 23-24°C, maximum 32-33°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 22-25°C, maximum 29-32°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 24-25°C, maximum 31-34°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and about two metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum temperature 21-25°C, maximum 31-34°C;
Phang Nga northward: Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres in thundershowers.
Phuket southward: Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum temperature 24-25°C, maximum 29-30°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
