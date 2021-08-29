Sunday, August 29, 2021

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of ex-Revenue Department chief jailed over VAT refund fraud

The bail application of the convicted former director-general of the Revenue Department, Satit Rungkasiri, was rejected by the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The court said Satit's bail application was rejected due to the high penalty imposed on him and the risk of flight.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on August 19 had sentenced Satit to life imprisonment and jailed two accomplices while also ordering them to reimburse the state for lost revenue due to their corruption in allowing VAT refunds to 25 companies which were not eligible for them.

The court said their actions had cost the state THB3.09 billion from 2012 to 2013.

In 2015, Satit was suspended from government service by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, and was sacked by the Finance Ministry the same year.

Published : August 29, 2021

