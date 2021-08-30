Thundershowers forecast for all regions, isolated very heavy rains in upper Thailand

Continuous rainfall is likely across the country with isolated heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East.

People in risky areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-35°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 32-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 31-33°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department