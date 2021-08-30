Call for blood donations as supplies run short nationwide

In a Facebook post last week, the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre called for immediate donations and listed locations where donors can go.



“Due to the Covid-19 situation, hospitals across the country are facing critical blood shortages. Doctors are having to postpone surgeries as blood stocks are running low. The society urges all healthy people to urgently donate blood to help these patients. Donations can be made nationwide in different locations or at provincial hospitals,” the post read.



Those interested can donate at:

National Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society on Henri Dunant Road in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district

Fixed blood donation stations

Mobile blood donation units

12 national blood service centres

Private and state hospitals nationwide

Before making the donation:

Download the blood donor application form at https://bit.ly/3c4yHRX

Download parental consent form (for underage donors) at https://bit.ly/3o68TsG

Download a self-screening form to assess your risk of contracting Covid-19 at https://bit.ly/2WdB1ws



More information about blood donor qualifications is provided at https://bit.ly/2waeyr2.



Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre is open from 7.30am to 7.30pm on Mondays to Fridays and 8.30am to 3.30pm on weekends and public holidays. Call (02) 263 9600-99 and (02) 256 4300 for more information.