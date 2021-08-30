Monday, August 30, 2021

in-focus

Call for blood donations as supplies run short nationwide

The Thai Red Cross Society is calling on people to donate blood as blood banks across the country are running low due to the Covid-19 crisis.

In a Facebook post last week, the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre called for immediate donations and listed locations where donors can go. 


“Due to the Covid-19 situation, hospitals across the country are facing critical blood shortages. Doctors are having to postpone surgeries as blood stocks are running low. The society urges all healthy people to urgently donate blood to help these patients. Donations can be made nationwide in different locations or at provincial hospitals,” the post read. 


Those interested can donate at:

  • National Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society on Henri Dunant Road in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district
  • Fixed blood donation stations
  • Mobile blood donation units
  • 12 national blood service centres
  • Private and state hospitals nationwide

 

Before making the donation:


More information about blood donor qualifications is provided at https://bit.ly/2waeyr2.


Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre is open from 7.30am to 7.30pm on Mondays to Fridays and 8.30am to 3.30pm on weekends and public holidays. Call (02) 263 9600-99 and (02) 256 4300 for more information.

Published : August 30, 2021

