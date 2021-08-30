The beauty of hornbills in Thailand’s forest sanctuaries.

Thailand is home to 13 species of hornbills, named for their distinctive features. These are the great hornbill, oriental pied hornbill, wreathed hornbill, plain-pouched hornbill, rufous-necked hornbill, helmeted hornbill, black hornbill, bushy-crested hornbill, wrinkled hornbill, Tickell's brown hornbill, Austen's brown hornbill, rhinoceros hornbill and the white-crowned hornbill.

Thailand boasts many beautiful national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, all bursting with pristine natural abundance.

Each species of hornbill has its own unique ecology and habitat.

Hornbills are omnivorous birds, taking full advantage of the forest’s rich bounty by eating fruit, insects and also small animals.

Hornbills help preserve the forest by spreading seeds and controlling the population of small animals that destroy trees.

Hornbills play an important role in the ecosystem and are a crucial indicator of the forest’s natural integrity.