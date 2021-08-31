The world’s youngest rescue worker is only two

The family of three, father Kitti Amnakmanee, mother Priyaporn Somsri and two-year-old daughter Nipada “Nada” Amnakmanee work for the Sawang Phakdee Trang rescue service.

Kitti said he has been working as a rescue worker for three years now and wanted his wife and daughter to work with him so they could be together. He also wanted to share his know-how.

When young Nada began showing interest in the job, her father got her a uniform and asked that she be given her very own rescue ID number.

Nada’s job is to pass medical equipment to her parents. She also appears to be unfazed by blood, dead bodies, injured or sick strangers or animals. Though she shies away when someone wants to take a selfie with her, carry or play with her.