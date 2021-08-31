190 deaths, 14,666 new cases as Thailand’s infection rate eases

Meanwhile, 19,245 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,204,729 – 1,021,772 of whom have recovered, 171,368 are still in hospitals and 11,589 have died.

Separately, another 383,094 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 430,625 their second shot, and 3,623 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 31,771,819.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Tuesday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 217.92 million, 194.80 million of whom have recovered, 18.60 million are active cases (113,758 in severe condition) and 4.52 million have died (up by 7,566).