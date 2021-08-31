Tuesday, August 31, 2021

190 deaths, 14,666 new cases as Thailand’s infection rate eases

For the first time in over a month, Thailand’s daily infection numbers on Tuesday dropped to 14,666 with 190 deaths. Of the new infections, 304 were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 19,245 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,204,729 – 1,021,772 of whom have recovered, 171,368 are still in hospitals and 11,589 have died.

Separately, another 383,094 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 430,625 their second shot, and 3,623 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 31,771,819.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Tuesday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 217.92 million, 194.80 million of whom have recovered, 18.60 million are active cases (113,758 in severe condition) and 4.52 million have died (up by 7,566).

Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 39.95 million, followed by India 32.77 million, Brazil 20.75 million, Russia 6.90 million and France 6.76 million.

Published : August 31, 2021

Nation Thailnad
