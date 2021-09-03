300,000 doses of vaccine donated by Japan to arrive next Wednesday

The Japanese government previously donated 1.05 million doses to Thailand in early July.

Japan will also send 775 oxygen concentrators to help Thailand treat Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms, as well as providing equipment to support the country’s cold chain system, which is crucial in storing and distributing the vaccines, said the embassy.

“Japan will continue to provide support to Thailand, which it considers a strategic partner, to improve the country’s Covid-19 situation to the best of our ability,” added the embassy.