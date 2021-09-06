Monday, September 13, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for the North, Northeast and East

A moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough lies across the North and the upper Northeast into the low-pressure cell over Laos and Vietnam, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Thundershowers continue across the country with isolated heavy rains in the North, the Northeast and the East.

People in these areas should beware of flash floods, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 31-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 06, 2021

