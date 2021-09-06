Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Thailand ranks top in Asean for heritage sites

Thailand ranks 7th for heritage and 28th overall in this year’s Best Countries rankings compiled by US News.

394

View

The rankings are based on global perceptions of countries in terms of characteristics that drive trade, travel and investment – directly affecting national economies.

Canada came top this year with the biggest overall score, while Spain was ranked highest in the heritage category, despite placing 19th in the overall rankings.

US News gave Spain 100 points for cultural accessibility, 96 points for its rich history, 97.3 for great food, 97.5 for its number of cultural attractions and 92.1 points for geographic attractions.

Thailand ranked top in Asean for heritage, but second in Asia behind India which came 6th in the global list.

Thailand got 63.2 points for cultural accessibility, 58.7 points for its rich history, 89.9 for great food, 87.2 points for having many cultural attractions and 84.6 points for geographic attractions.

The world heritage sites in Thailand are:

• Historic Town Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns

• Historic City of Ayutthaya

• Ban Chiang Archaeological Site

• Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries

• Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex

• Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex

Related news:

Thailand moves up to 7th rank in 2021 world heritage rankings

Dramatic crocodile capture in Kamphaeng Phet

TAT launches campaign to boost Chonburi’s tourism industry

 

The world heritage sites in Thailand are

Published : September 06, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.