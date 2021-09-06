Thailand ranks top in Asean for heritage sites

The rankings are based on global perceptions of countries in terms of characteristics that drive trade, travel and investment – directly affecting national economies.

Canada came top this year with the biggest overall score, while Spain was ranked highest in the heritage category, despite placing 19th in the overall rankings.

US News gave Spain 100 points for cultural accessibility, 96 points for its rich history, 97.3 for great food, 97.5 for its number of cultural attractions and 92.1 points for geographic attractions.

Thailand ranked top in Asean for heritage, but second in Asia behind India which came 6th in the global list.

Thailand got 63.2 points for cultural accessibility, 58.7 points for its rich history, 89.9 for great food, 87.2 points for having many cultural attractions and 84.6 points for geographic attractions.

The world heritage sites in Thailand are:

• Historic Town Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns

• Historic City of Ayutthaya

• Ban Chiang Archaeological Site

• Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries

• Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex

• Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex