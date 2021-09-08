Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Cabinet says yes to SAO elections this year

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the organisation of elections for members of Subdistrict Administrative Organisations (SAO) nationwide within this year, said Prime Minister’s Office spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

103

View

“The elections will use the Interior Ministry’s budget for fiscal year 2022, whereas the Election Commission of Thailand [ECT] will be responsible for setting the date as well as regulations for the process to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further,” he said.

“As for governor elections in Bangkok and Pattaya, the Cabinet appointed the ECT to set appropriate dates after the SAO elections nationwide,” Thanakorn added.

Related Stories

EC sets date for municipal elections

Palang Pracharat not to field candidates for local election

Published : September 08, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.