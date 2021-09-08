Cabinet says yes to SAO elections this year

“The elections will use the Interior Ministry’s budget for fiscal year 2022, whereas the Election Commission of Thailand [ECT] will be responsible for setting the date as well as regulations for the process to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further,” he said.

“As for governor elections in Bangkok and Pattaya, the Cabinet appointed the ECT to set appropriate dates after the SAO elections nationwide,” Thanakorn added.

