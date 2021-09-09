7-Eleven wins case against OKnation blogger over libel

The court’s verdict came on August 31.

CP All Public Company Limited, the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store franchise in Thailand, filed the contract-breaching case against Shin Ratithamkul, an OKnation blogger.

Back in April 2015, Shin had published a two-part article on the OKnation website alleging that CP All had copied the recipe of a banana custard snack from a small business owner, who had proposed to sell the snack in stores. Shin’s article claimed that CP All was “a giant conglomerate that is picking on and taking advantage of small entrepreneurs”.

CP All filed a libel case against Shin in 2016, leading to a court settlement between both parties, in which the company agreed to withdraw the charge while Shin was required to publish a written apology and the settlement agreement on the OKnation website from March 29 to December 31, 2017.

However, later that year CP All found that Shin did not honour the settlement terms and therefore filed the contract-breaching case against him at the Bangkok South Civil Court.

The court subsequently found Shin guilty and ordered him to pay Bt80,000 in compensation to the company at 7.5 per cent interest per year since the case was filed.

Shin was also required to publish within 30 days the settlement agreement on the OKnation website for eight months and 26 days.

Related Stories

7-Eleven opens first store in Cambodia

Bangkok convenience stores to offer jabs from June 7

CP to employ 28,000 new graduates