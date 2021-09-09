Songkhla private sector recommends Dan Nok Sandbox

He proposed that under the Dan Nok Sandbox scheme, vaccinated visitors from Malaysia can enter Songkhla with no requirement of passport or quarantine, but they have to stay in a 2.7km radius of the border.

Other requirements include a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours before arrival and evidence of a hotel (or similar accommodation) booking in Dan Nok for one night at least.

“We believe the programme can help jump-start cross border trading and other related economic activities in Dan Nok,” he said.

The private sector in Dan Nok also urged the government to provide 30,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 15,000 entrepreneurs and residents who will need to interact with foreign visitors in the early phase of the programme.

“We believe that with additional vaccines, Dan Nok can achieve a 100 per cent vaccination rate by October,” Sitthiphong pointed out.

He estimated that in the first two months of the programme (November-December), around 30,000 to 40,000 visitors from Malaysia would enter the city.

“If the programme proves to be successful, we can move forward into phase two, which is to allow foreign visitors to travel to other districts of Songkhla, such as Muang and Hat Yai,” he added.