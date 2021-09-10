Thundershowers with isolated heavy rains forecast for most of Thailand

Thundershowers are forecast for the country with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in some areas. People should beware of rain accumulation that may cause flash floods.

Waves 2-3 metres high and above three metres in thundershowers are likely in the Andaman Sea.

All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore.

The department also said that the tropical storm “Conson” over the South China Sea is moving west. It is expected to intensify and move near the coast of upper Vietnam on September 13.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-33°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 33-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 29-34°C; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-24°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-32°C.