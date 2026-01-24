Devotees Flock to Khao Khitchakut for Annual Buddha Footprint Pilgrimage 2026

The atmosphere at Khao Khitchakut National Park in Chanthaburi was filled with devotion last night as worshippers gathered to visit the Buddha footprint.

The annual pilgrimage for 2026 is now open to the public and will continue until March 19, 2026.

Despite being late in the evening, devotees continued to flow in, with lanterns lighting up the sacred mountain. This event offers people the opportunity to come and pray with pure intentions, asking for blessings for the year ahead.

The Buddha footprint on Khao Khitchakut is believed by Buddhists to be the site where the Buddha once stood. It is a spiritual destination where pilgrims make an annual visit, believing it brings them good fortune and merit for the entire year.