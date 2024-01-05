Chanthaburi prepares to celebrate Buddha’s footprint festival

Located in Khao Khitchakut National Park, the mountain is 1,050 metres above sea level, making the Buddha’s footprint enshrined there the highest Buddhist relic in Thailand.

The annual festival has long attracted spiritual travellers from around the country to the eastern province to pay respect to the footprint, as well as to admire the view of the national park from above.

During the festival, four trips will be allowed up the mountain per day: before 6am, 6am to noon, noon to 6pm, and 6pm to midnight. For safety reasons, each trip is limited to a maximum of 6,000 pilgrims.

The trek to the mountain top is 5.6 kilometres plus another 1km to the shrine. Tour guide and shuttle vehicle services will be available throughout the three-month festival.

Those who wish to ascend the mountain must reserve a queue number in advance via the KCKQue application.

Travellers from Bangkok can reach Khao Khitchakut on highway no. 7 or 3249, or take a public bus/van to Chanthaburi Bus Terminal, and then catch a local minibus to the attraction.