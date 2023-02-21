Body of German suspected to have drowned found in Chanthaburi
The body of a 40-year-old German man was found floating in Chanthaburi River on Tuesday.
Police investigators, volunteer rescuers, and a medical team in Chanthaburi province arrived at the scene after being informed by local fishermen.
With support from harbour patrol and villagers, the body of the deceased was brought on land.
The victim, wearing swimming trunks, was identified as Zietex, a 40-year-old German national. An iPhone was also found on him.
Preliminary investigation suggested that he had been dead for a couple of days, and there were no signs of wounds from any violence.
The body was taken to Phrapokklao Hospital for autopsy. Efforts were being made to contact Zietex’s relatives.
Meanwhile, Laem Sing Police Station deputy inspector-general, Pol Captain Nattaporn Prajongjad, confirmed that Zietex had gone missing from Laem Sing beach on Sunday evening.
Witnesses who had last seen Zietex told police that the German seemed to be interested in swimming across to Chula island, which is about 1.5 kilometres off Laem Sing beach.
"Zietex’s six pieces of luggage, a document in Vietnamese and motorcycle were left at a local shop near the beach," she said.