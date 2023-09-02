Continuous rain leaves roads in Chanthaburi, Mae Hong Son impassable
Heavy downpours left several areas in Chanthaburi and Mae Hong Son provinces inundated on Saturday.
Chanthaburi’s Highway 317, which links the eastern seaboard province with Sa Kaew on the Cambodian border, was heavily flooded and impassable for small vehicles, especially in sections that pass through Makham district.
Local authorities have also advised larger vehicles to avoid this part of the road as the flood level remained high as of press time.
In some sections, only one lane of the road could be used due to flooding and puddles that were up to 500 metres long.
Flat-bottomed boats and high trucks – manned by rescue workers, military officers, and defence volunteers – were sent to the flooded areas of Chanthaburi to help affected residents.
In the northern province of Mae Hong Son, continuous heavy rain on Friday night left Pai, Pang Mapha, and Muang districts flooded on Saturday. Large swathes of farmland and plantations were also inundated.
Sunthorn Kanthamala, a senior meteorologist stationed in Mae Hong Son, said the province was hit by heavy downpours from Friday evening until dawn on Saturday. The rainfall was recorded at 65.8mm, far heavier than normal, resulting in the Mae Hong Son river breaking its banks and causing flash flooding.
The Pai River, which is the northern border province’s main waterway, was 1.9 metres higher on Saturday. The river's level is expected to rise further due to runoff from its tributaries.
At least 200 rai (32 hectares) of farm plantations in many areas of Mae Hong Son have been under water.