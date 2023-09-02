Continuous rain leaves roads in Chanthaburi, Mae Hong Son impassable

Chanthaburi’s Highway 317, which links the eastern seaboard province with Sa Kaew on the Cambodian border, was heavily flooded and impassable for small vehicles, especially in sections that pass through Makham district.

Local authorities have also advised larger vehicles to avoid this part of the road as the flood level remained high as of press time.

In some sections, only one lane of the road could be used due to flooding and puddles that were up to 500 metres long.

Flat-bottomed boats and high trucks – manned by rescue workers, military officers, and defence volunteers – were sent to the flooded areas of Chanthaburi to help affected residents.



