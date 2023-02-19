Chanthaburi and Battambang team up to fight border drug crime

The pledge came at a February 16 meeting between the Battambang and Chanthaburi provincial administrations.

New Chanthaburi governor Monsit Paisarnthanawat sees the meeting as an impetus to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, reaffirming the desire of his province’s authorities to work with their Battambang counterparts in a variety of areas, including the crackdown on border crime, such as drug-related offences.