Thailand sees slight improvement in Covid situation

On Saturday, 15,191 cases were reported with 253 deaths.
Meanwhile, 15,742 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,382,173 – 1,231,854 of whom have recovered, 135,966 are still in hospitals and 14,259 have died.
Separately, another 239,941 people were given their first Covid-19 shot on Saturday, 187,368 their second shot, and 1,296 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 40,060,467.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 225.10 million on Sunday, 201.63 million of whom have recovered, 23.47 million are active cases (103,437 in severe condition) and 4.64 million have died (up by 7,709).
Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 41.82 million, followed by India with 33.23 million, Brazil with 20.99 million, the UK with 7.20 million and Russia with 7.12 million.
