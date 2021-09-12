Thailand sees slight improvement in Covid situation

On Saturday, 15,191 cases were reported with 253 deaths.

Meanwhile, 15,742 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,382,173 – 1,231,854 of whom have recovered, 135,966 are still in hospitals and 14,259 have died.

Separately, another 239,941 people were given their first Covid-19 shot on Saturday, 187,368 their second shot, and 1,296 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 40,060,467.