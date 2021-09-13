EEC infrastructure projects 41 per cent complete

“The 69 completed projects account for 41 per cent of all infrastructure projects in EEC areas,” said the office.

“Meanwhile, 65 projects, or 39 per cent, are under construction. Eight projects have been cancelled, while the rest have their construction process pending due to a variety of reasons, including waiting for land allotment and EIA [environmental impact assessment] study, and delayed procurement of materials due to the Covid-19 situation.”

The OTP said among the top priority projects that must be completed before the end of 2021 is the high-speed train connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao).

“The project is now in the process of moving the infrastructure system. It is expected that the construction will be completed and the area can be delivered within this month,” it added.

Meanwhile, Laem Chabang Port development project has already selected private partners as joint investors and the contract for the third phase has been drafted.

Construction could start as soon as the Cabinet approves the contract, the OTP added.

