Ayutthaya named among 50 top tourist spots by Forbes

Ayutthaya, a former capital of Siam Kingdom before Bangkok, was invaded and sacked by the Burmese army in 1767.

Ayutthaya dates back to 1350, while its flourishing time was between 14th to 18th centuries, when it was a centre of global diplomacy and commerce.

Travellers from Bangkok can take trains that leave frequently from Hua Lamphong station. The travel time is around 90 minutes.

In the article, Forbes said: “You’ll get to see the temples in early morning and late afternoon, when they’re at their quietest. Sunset in particular is beautiful and a great reason not to leave too early”.