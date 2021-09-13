Monday, September 13, 2021

Nearly 35,000 people apply for govts ‘1 Million Houses’ loans programme

The first three days of registrations saw 34,926 people apply for Government Housing Bank (GHB) low-interest loans under phase 2 of the “1 Million Houses” programme, said GHB president Chatchai Sirilai on Monday.

The programme offers loans at 1.99 per cent interest for the first 4 years, with maximum monthly repayments of 5,000 baht for 7 years. The maximum repayment period is 40 years. Eligible properties include new and pre-owned homes and GHB non-performing assets worth up to 1.2 million baht. People looking to build a house on their own land can apply as well.

“The registration started on Friday (August 10) via the GHB All mobile application and GHB Buddy Line official account,” said Chatchai. “So far, 34,926 registrants have applied for a total of 41.9 billion baht in loans, over 1 billion baht of which have already been approved. Registrants whose applications had been approved must come down to GHB branches to sign the contracts.”

With a budget of 20 million baht, Phase 2 of “1 Million Houses” programme is helping low-income earners own their own houses. The first phase ended in December 2020 with a total of 12 billion baht in loans approved.

Chatchai said total loan applications have already exceeded the budget, but people can submit applications until December 30, 2023, the project’s deadline.

“The bank will stop accepting new applications only when approved loans reach Bt20 billion,” he added.

Visit facebook @ghbank, www.ghbank.co.th or call (02) 645 9000 for more information

Published : September 13, 2021

