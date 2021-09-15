Competition from frozen Malaysian durian puts Thai exports in prickly situation

“Currently, China allows imports of fresh durian from Thailand only, but now frozen durian can either come from Thailand or Malaysia, which will become our competitor in the market for the king of fruits,” it said on Tuesday.

Frozen durian is exported to China either in flesh form or as a whole.

“From our survey, Malaysia has 16 factories capable of freezing the whole fruit for exports,” the Facebook post said.

Furthermore, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam are finding ways to penetrate China's market, although they have yet to be approved by the Chinese government, the association said.

“To make things worse, we have received reports that Hainan province in southern China has been successful in growing Thailand’s Mon Thong and Malaysia’s Musang King durians using advanced agricultural techniques. In future, these locally grown durians could also become our new competitors,” it said.

