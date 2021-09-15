Wednesday, September 15, 2021

in-focus

Khao Yai visitor centre’s guardian, Plai Ning, returns to its post

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Khao Yai visitor centre’s guardian,...

Plai Ning, an elephant statue, was returned to its post outside the Khao Yai National Park visitor centre in Nakhon Ratchasima after it had been toppled over by a real elephant.

A wild elephant nicknamed Plai Diew had knocked Plai Ning off its pedestal on Friday breaking its tusk and other parts.

The statue was removed and sent for repairs.

Khao Yai visitor centre’s guardian, Plai Ning, returns to its post

In a Facebook post, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation advised people visiting Plai Ning to maintain social distancing and avoid touching the statue.

The post also hoped Plai Diew will return to apologise and make friends with the statue again.

Khao Yai visitor centre’s guardian, Plai Ning, returns to its post

Related stories:

Khao Yai visitor centre’s guardian, Plai Ning, returns to its post

Published : September 15, 2021

Related News

Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA

Published : September 15, 2021

Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Published : September 15, 2021

Moderna delivery brought forward to mid-October

Published : September 15, 2021

Bangkok to accept foreign tourists without quarantine from Oct 15

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA

Published : September 15, 2021

Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Published : September 15, 2021

Moderna delivery brought forward to mid-October

Published : September 15, 2021

Netizens Have A Lot To Say About

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.