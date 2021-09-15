Khao Yai visitor centre’s guardian, Plai Ning, returns to its post

A wild elephant nicknamed Plai Diew had knocked Plai Ning off its pedestal on Friday breaking its tusk and other parts.
The statue was removed and sent for repairs.
In a Facebook post, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation advised people visiting Plai Ning to maintain social distancing and avoid touching the statue.
The post also hoped Plai Diew will return to apologise and make friends with the statue again.
