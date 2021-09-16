Govt Facebook page says sorry to pop star Lisa after posting controversial cartoon

A member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, Lisa delighted her fans in Thailand by releasing her first solo music video last Friday (September 10).

The Buri Ram native wears a spectacular traditional Thai headdress in the video, which has racked up more than 152 million views in less than a week on YouTube.

However, her social media fans were fuming on Wednesday after the government’s “Thai Roo Soo Covid” (Thais know how to deal with Covid-19) Facebook account posted a cartoon of their idol.

It depicted Lisa in her traditional Thai outfit, holding a sign that reads “I have the strictest Covid-19 preventive measure for you”. Next to her is an old man whose thought bubble reads “You are very cute, I like you”.