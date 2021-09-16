Govt Facebook page says sorry to pop star Lisa after posting controversial cartoon

A member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, Lisa delighted her fans in Thailand by releasing her first solo music video last Friday (September 10).
The Buri Ram native wears a spectacular traditional Thai headdress in the video, which has racked up more than 152 million views in less than a week on YouTube.
However, her social media fans were fuming on Wednesday after the government’s “Thai Roo Soo Covid” (Thais know how to deal with Covid-19) Facebook account posted a cartoon of their idol.
It depicted Lisa in her traditional Thai outfit, holding a sign that reads “I have the strictest Covid-19 preventive measure for you”. Next to her is an old man whose thought bubble reads “You are very cute, I like you”.
Social media users were quick to complain that the cartoon encouraged sexual harassment.
The page administrator finally removed the post, explaining that the intention had been to promote preventive measures against Covid-19.
The page also apologised to Lisa and her family for any offence the cartoon had caused.
Published : September 16, 2021
